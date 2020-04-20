Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] took an downward turn with a change of -0.92%, trading at the price of $1.62 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tailored Brands Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.50M shares for that time period. TLRD monthly volatility recorded 18.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.56%. PS value for TLRD stocks is 0.03.

Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] sitting at 3.40% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has 54.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 88.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 8.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 17.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.