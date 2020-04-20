The share price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] inclined by $139.73, presently trading at $141.94. The company’s shares saw 28.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 110.66 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KMB jumped by 7.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 142.07 compared to +10.45 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.65%, while additionally gaining 14.98% during the last 12 months. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $141.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.69% decrease from the current trading price.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $141.94, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $143.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 16.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 14.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 344.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.