Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] saw a change by -1.79% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.76. The company is holding 495.25M shares with keeping 420.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.93% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.71%, trading +16.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 495.25M shares valued at 3.29 million were bought and sold.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KIM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.76, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at 34.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.10. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.98. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KIM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.97 and P/E Ratio of 10.95. These metrics all suggest that Kimco Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 495.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.45 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 8.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.