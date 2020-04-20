Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] took an upward turn with a change of 6.93%, trading at the price of $99.28 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.53 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Leidos Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.27M shares for that time period. LDOS monthly volatility recorded 5.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.04%. PS value for LDOS stocks is 1.27 with PB recorded at 4.07.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LDOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LDOS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $99.28, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $99.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.24. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.10%. These metrics all suggest that Leidos Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.54 and P/E Ratio of 21.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has 141.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.76 to 125.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.