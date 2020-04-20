Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] opened at $37.24 and closed at $37.36 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] had 2.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.10M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.12 during that period and LVGO managed to take a rebound to 45.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.30, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -35.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.94. Its Return on Equity is -27.70%, and its Return on Assets is -15.00%. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -45.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.27. Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.71.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 93.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.