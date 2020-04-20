Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] opened at $387.42 and closed at $377.88 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $401.51.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] had 1.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.90M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 266.11 during that period and LMT managed to take a rebound to 442.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $401.51, with the high estimate being $500.00, the low estimate being $350.00 and the median estimate amounting to $450.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $377.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 14.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 42.40. Its Return on Equity is 202.00%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 439.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 392.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.12 and P/E Ratio of 18.29. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has 274.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 110.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 266.11 to 442.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.