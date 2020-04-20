Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] took an upward turn with a change of 0.59%, trading at the price of $25.60 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 10.88M shares for that time period. MPC monthly volatility recorded 14.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.45%. PS value for MPC stocks is 0.15 with PB recorded at 0.49.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 11.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 710.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.26 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 8.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.