Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] shares went lower by -2.39% from its previous closing of 84.26, now trading at the price of $82.25, also subtracting -2.01 points. Is MAR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MAR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 268.42M float and a 3.63% run over in the last seven days. MAR share price has been hovering between 153.39 and 46.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Marriott International Inc. [MAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.26.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 325.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marriott International Inc. [MAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.