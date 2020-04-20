Masimo Corporation [MASI] saw a change by -2.60% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $199.70. The company is holding 53.72M shares with keeping 49.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.91% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.26%, trading +38.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 53.72M shares valued at 1.03 million were bought and sold.

Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ:MASI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Masimo Corporation [MASI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MASI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $199.70, with the high estimate being $207.00, the low estimate being $183.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $205.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Masimo Corporation [MASI] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Masimo Corporation [MASI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Masimo Corporation [MASI] sitting at 23.60% and its Gross Margin at 67.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.90. These measurements indicate that Masimo Corporation [MASI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.23. Its Return on Equity is 18.20%, and its Return on Assets is 15.30%. These metrics all suggest that Masimo Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Masimo Corporation [MASI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Masimo Corporation [MASI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.09 and P/E Ratio of 58.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Masimo Corporation [MASI] has 53.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.93 to 206.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Masimo Corporation [MASI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Masimo Corporation [MASI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.