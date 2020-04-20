Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] shares went higher by 1.43% from its previous closing of 78.87, now trading at the price of $80.00, also adding 1.13 points. Is MTCH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MTCH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.57M float and a 17.46% run over in the last seven days. MTCH share price has been hovering between 95.32 and 44.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Match Group Inc. [MTCH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTCH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.00, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] sitting at 31.60% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.73. Its Return on Equity is 237.40%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that Match Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 515.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 511.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 44.23. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has 287.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.74 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 6.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.