Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] saw a change by 10.98% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.75. The company is holding 211.34M shares with keeping 179.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.08% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.04%, trading +56.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 211.34M shares valued at 2.02 million were bought and sold.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has 211.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 143.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.49 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.93, which indicates that it is 17.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.