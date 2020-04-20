New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] saw a change by -2.15% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.22. The company is holding 431.56M shares with keeping 413.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 79.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.39%, trading +79.73% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 431.56M shares valued at 5.39 million were bought and sold.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at 25.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 431.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.91 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 12.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.