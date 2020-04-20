NIO Limited [NIO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $3.28 after NIO shares went up by 2.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to NIO Limited [NIO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NIO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.29, with the high estimate being $89.34, the low estimate being $7.03 and the median estimate amounting to $23.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIO Limited [NIO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIO Limited [NIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -15.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -129.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -217.59. Its Return on Assets is -102.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 247.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.49.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

NIO Limited [NIO] has 1.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 5.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 176.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIO Limited [NIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIO Limited [NIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.