Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NBL] gained by 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $7.10 price per share at the time. Noble Energy Inc. represents 533.58M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.71B with the latest information.

The Noble Energy Inc. traded at the price of $7.10 with 4.43 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NBL shares recorded 11.36M.

Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Noble Energy Inc. [NBL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] sitting at -30.70% and its Gross Margin at 80.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has 533.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 28.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 11.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.