Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] dipped by -2.87% on the last trading session, reaching $18.26 price per share at the time. Nordstrom Inc. represents 165.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.11B with the latest information.

The Nordstrom Inc. traded at the price of $18.26 with 2.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JWN shares recorded 4.89M.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] is sitting at 2.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] sitting at 5.10% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has 165.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.27 to 44.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 9.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.