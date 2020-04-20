Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] took an downward turn with a change of -4.44%, trading at the price of $11.83 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 11.97 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 17.56M shares for that time period. NCLH monthly volatility recorded 18.99%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.74%. PS value for NCLH stocks is 0.43 with PB recorded at 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.58. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 2.75. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has 226.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.03 to 59.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 8.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.