Novavax Inc. [NVAX] saw a change by 34.06% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.58. The company is holding 49.91M shares with keeping 49.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 622.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 29.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.62%, trading +296.81% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 49.91M shares valued at 13.3 million were bought and sold.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Novavax Inc. [NVAX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.59, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.70. Its Return on Equity is 74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -70.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NVAX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 227.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 60.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 49.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 952.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 19.80. At its current price, it has moved up by 29.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 622.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 6.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.97. This RSI suggests that Novavax Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.