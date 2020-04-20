Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] saw a change by 44.53% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.65. The company is holding 9.33M shares with keeping 9.24M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 94.15% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -78.25% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.17%, trading +104.36% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 9.33M shares valued at 4.74 million were bought and sold.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -36.00%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has 9.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.71, which indicates that it is 9.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.27. This RSI suggests that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.