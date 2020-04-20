The share price of OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] inclined by $2.59, presently trading at $2.44. The company’s shares saw 165.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.92 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OPGN jumped by 11.42% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.78 compared to +0.25 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.27%, while additionally dropping -78.21% during the last 12 months. OpGen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.56% increase from the current trading price.

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to OpGen Inc. [OPGN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OPGN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.44, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OpGen Inc. [OPGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -173.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -251.71. Its Return on Equity is -559.20%, and its Return on Assets is -131.40%. These metrics suggest that this OpGen Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.39. OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.47.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has 12.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 15.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.58, which indicates that it is 14.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OpGen Inc. [OPGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OpGen Inc. [OPGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.