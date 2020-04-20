Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] opened at $0.7976 and closed at $0.76 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.74.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] had 1.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 516.50K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.50 during that period and OTLK managed to take a rebound to 3.35 in the last 52 weeks.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OTLK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.74, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 357.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] has 79.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.14, which indicates that it is 12.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.