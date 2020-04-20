Ovintiv Inc.[OVV] stock saw a move by -0.50% on Friday, touching 3.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Ovintiv Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OVV shares recorded 276.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock could reach median target price of $4.25.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock additionally went down by -7.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 66.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OVV stock is set at -88.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -81.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OVV shares showcased -81.03% decrease. OVV saw 38.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.01, with the high estimate being $30.23, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.10.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 276.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.98, which indicates that it is 11.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.