Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $0.40 after PRTY shares went down by -5.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] sitting at -17.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has 96.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 12.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] a Reliable Buy?

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.