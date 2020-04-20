PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] shares went higher by 1.05% from its previous closing of 111.85, now trading at the price of $113.02, also adding 1.17 points. Is PYPL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.46 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PYPL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.17B float and a 5.68% run over in the last seven days. PYPL share price has been hovering between 124.45 and 82.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 131.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.07 to 124.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.