Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] dipped by -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $36.79 price per share at the time. Pfizer Inc. represents 5.56B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 205.28B with the latest information.

The Pfizer Inc. traded at the price of $36.79 with 6.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PFE shares recorded 34.06M.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pfizer Inc. [PFE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 31.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.40. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 205.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 2.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.