Ping Identity Holding Corp.[PING] stock saw a move by 0.76% on Friday, touching 1.7 million. Based on the recent volume, Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PING shares recorded 74.48M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] stock could reach median target price of $27.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] stock additionally went up by 14.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 44.63% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, PING shares showcased 58.36% increase. PING saw 29.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PING an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.18, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] sitting at 3.00% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 288.94.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has 74.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 29.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.