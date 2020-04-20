Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] opened at $1.35 and closed at $1.25 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] had 2.32 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 838.69K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.82%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.61 during that period and PULM managed to take a rebound to 2.04 in the last 52 weeks.

Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has 19.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 2.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 17.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.