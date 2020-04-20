Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] shares went higher by 12.21% from its previous closing of 8.60, now trading at the price of $9.65, also adding 1.05 points. Is PBYI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PBYI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 34.74M float and a 20.78% run over in the last seven days. PBYI share price has been hovering between 35.27 and 5.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBYI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.65, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] sitting at -23.30% and its Gross Margin at 86.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -47.06. Its Return on Equity is -302.70%, and its Return on Assets is -29.10%. These metrics suggest that this Puma Biotechnology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 688.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 673.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.16.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] has 38.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 368.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.50 to 35.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 9.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.