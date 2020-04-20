QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] stock went up by 3.08% or 0.01 points up from its previous closing price of 0.31. The stock reached $0.32 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, QEP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

QEP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.325, at one point touching $0.2864. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -96.16%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -96.22% after the recent low of 0.26.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 263.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.88, which indicates that it is 18.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.