The share price of QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] inclined by $63.52, presently trading at $64.13. The company’s shares saw 50.40% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 42.64 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as QTS jumped by 7.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 65.16 compared to +4.61 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 28.67%, while additionally gaining 40.21% during the last 12 months. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $63.93. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.2% decrease from the current trading price.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QTS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.13, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] sitting at 12.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.87. Its Return on Equity is -0.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this QTS Realty Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 161.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.92.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has 57.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.64 to 64.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 4.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.