Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] saw a change by -4.43% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.35. The company is holding 125.17M shares with keeping 112.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.43% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -81.40%, trading +56.54% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 125.17M shares valued at 2.4 million were bought and sold.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 125.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 438.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.14 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 13.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.