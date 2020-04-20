Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] opened at $1.51 and closed at $1.48 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 24.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] had 2.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 49.08K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.75 during that period and RHE managed to take a rebound to 5.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. On average, stock market experts give RHE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.82, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $78.00 and the median estimate amounting to $78.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] sitting at 14.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.11. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RHE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 805.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.99.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has 1.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 5.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 13.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.50. This RSI suggests that Regional Health Properties Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.