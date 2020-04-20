Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] took an downward turn with a change of -1.67%, trading at the price of $2.94 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Retractable Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 336.07K shares for that time period. RVP monthly volatility recorded 19.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.93%. PS value for RVP stocks is 2.13 with PB recorded at 3.46.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RVP an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.99.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.64. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Retractable Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.33 and P/E Ratio of 39.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has 30.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 89.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 3.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 378.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 19.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.97. This RSI suggests that Retractable Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.