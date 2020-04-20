Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.[REYN] stock saw a move by 2.35% on Friday, touching 1.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of REYN shares recorded 210.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] stock could reach median target price of $34.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] stock additionally went up by 2.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.72% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, REYN shares showcased N/A N/A. REYN saw 33.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [NASDAQ:REYN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REYN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.50, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] sitting at 16.80% and its Gross Margin at 29.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.55.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 123.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 101.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] has 210.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.61 to 33.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. [REYN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.