Rollins Inc.[ROL] stock saw a move by 1.62% on Friday, touching 1.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Rollins Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ROL shares recorded 326.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock additionally went up by 8.16% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ROL stock is set at -9.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.32% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ROL shares showcased 10.23% increase. ROL saw 43.85 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Rollins Inc. [ROL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.96, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rollins Inc. [ROL] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins Inc. [ROL] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 50.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.94. Its Return on Equity is 26.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.50%. These metrics all suggest that Rollins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.12 and P/E Ratio of 62.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] has 326.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.72 to 43.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 3.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rollins Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.