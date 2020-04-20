Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $36.55 after RCL shares went down by -2.25% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RCL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.90.

Fundamental Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 45.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.25. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.54 and P/E Ratio of 4.08. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has 227.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.25 to 135.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 10.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.