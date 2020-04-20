Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA] saw a change by 0.30% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.19. The company is holding 16.25M shares with keeping 0.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.36%, trading +6.04% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 16.25M shares valued at 1.07 million were bought and sold.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SAMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. On average, stock market experts give SAMA an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.16.

Fundamental Analysis of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -251.37.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA] has 16.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 165.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.61 to 10.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.