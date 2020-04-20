The share price of ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] inclined by $291.94, presently trading at $299.59. The company’s shares saw 40.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 213.99 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NOW jumped by 7.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 303.14 compared to +21.53 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.70%, while additionally gaining 26.82% during the last 12 months. ServiceNow Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $339.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 39.7% increase from the current trading price.

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $299.59, with the high estimate being $397.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $342.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $291.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.17. Its Return on Equity is 41.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.70%. These metrics all suggest that ServiceNow Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 126.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.05 and P/E Ratio of 94.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has 188.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 362.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 3.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.