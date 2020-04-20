The share price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] inclined by $15.59, presently trading at $16.21. The company’s shares saw 85.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.75 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SIX fall by -3.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.39 compared to +1.43 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 50.48%, while additionally dropping -69.07% during the last 12 months. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.05. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.84% increase from the current trading price.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 89.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 10.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.