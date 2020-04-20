Southwestern Energy Company[SWN] stock saw a move by 9.57% on Friday, touching 11.92 million. Based on the recent volume, Southwestern Energy Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SWN shares recorded 539.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock additionally went up by 5.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SWN stock is set at -40.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by 37.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SWN shares showcased 31.68% increase. SWN saw 4.46 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.92, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.32. Its Return on Equity is 28.70%, and its Return on Assets is 13.50%. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36 and P/E Ratio of 1.77. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 539.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 174.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 11.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.64. This RSI suggests that Southwestern Energy Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.