Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] opened at $59.50 and closed at $61.09 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $62.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] had 6.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 15.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 32.33 during that period and SQ managed to take a rebound to 87.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Square Inc. [SQ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.94, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Square Inc. [SQ] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Fundamental Analysis of Square Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square Inc. [SQ] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70. Its Return on Equity is 28.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Square Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Square Inc. [SQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 97.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Square Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 82.64. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Square Inc. [SQ] has 466.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.33 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Square Inc. [SQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.