Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] took an downward turn with a change of -0.80%, trading at the price of $76.48 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Starbucks Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 14.05M shares for that time period. SBUX monthly volatility recorded 6.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.40%. PS value for SBUX stocks is 3.37.

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Fundamental Analysis of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] has 1.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.02 to 99.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.