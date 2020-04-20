Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] stock went down by -2.65% or -0.33 points down from its previous closing price of 12.46. The stock reached $12.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, STWD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

STWD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.62, at one point touching $12.02. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -53.93%. The 52-week high currently stands at 26.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -44.70% after the recent low of 7.59.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 298.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.