T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.53 after TTOO shares went down by -5.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.53, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 366.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 84.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 17.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.