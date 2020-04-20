TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] shares went lower by -1.72% from its previous closing of 51.66, now trading at the price of $50.77, also subtracting -0.89 points. Is TAL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TAL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.65% run over in the last seven days. TAL share price has been hovering between 59.76 and 30.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to TAL Education Group [TAL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 11/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TAL Education Group [TAL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of TAL Education Group [TAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TAL Education Group [TAL] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 55.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

TAL Education Group [TAL] has 614.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.78 to 59.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 3.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TAL Education Group [TAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TAL Education Group [TAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.