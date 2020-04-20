Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $72.94 after TNDM shares went up by 1.49% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNDM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.94, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.18.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.55. Its Return on Equity is -15.80%, and its Return on Assets is -9.10%. These metrics suggest that this Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -408.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 83.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has 58.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.69 to 91.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 5.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.