Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] saw a change by 0.54% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $41.02. The company is holding 60.37M shares with keeping 56.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.18%, trading +56.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 60.37M shares valued at 1.54 million were bought and sold.

Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TCO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.02, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.51. Its Return on Equity is -459.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics suggest that this Taubman Centers Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 125.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.32.

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has 60.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 53.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 5.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.