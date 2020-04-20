TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] opened at $0.249 and closed at $0.25 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] had 1.91 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.03M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.84%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.22 during that period and TTI managed to take a rebound to 2.56 in the last 52 weeks.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] sitting at -7.10% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has 134.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 2.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 13.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] a Reliable Buy?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.