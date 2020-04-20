TG Therapeutics Inc.[TGTX] stock saw a move by 12.05% on Friday, touching 1.66 million. Based on the recent volume, TG Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TGTX shares recorded 105.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] stock additionally went up by 11.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 64.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TGTX stock is set at 43.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TGTX shares showcased 118.66% increase. TGTX saw 16.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.72, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -328.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -339.50. Its Return on Assets is -143.90%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5,758.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 31.44.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has 105.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 16.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 7.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.