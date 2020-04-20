The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] dipped by -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $26.91 price per share at the time. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. represents 104.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.82B with the latest information.

The The Hain Celestial Group Inc. traded at the price of $26.91 with 1.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HAIN shares recorded 1.13M.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HAIN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.91, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.19. Its Return on Equity is -12.40%, and its Return on Assets is -7.60%. These metrics suggest that this The Hain Celestial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 40.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 46.03.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has 104.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.94 to 27.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.