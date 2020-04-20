The Hershey Company[HSY] stock saw a move by 0.69% on Friday, touching 1.16 million. Based on the recent volume, The Hershey Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HSY shares recorded 209.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Hershey Company [HSY] stock could reach median target price of $150.00.

The Hershey Company [HSY] stock additionally went up by 1.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 26.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HSY stock is set at 25.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HSY shares showcased -3.35% decrease. HSY saw 162.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 109.88 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Hershey Company [NYSE:HSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Hershey Company [HSY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HSY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $146.46, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $134.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $145.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Hershey Company [HSY] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hershey Company [HSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hershey Company [HSY] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that The Hershey Company [HSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.75. Its Return on Equity is 69.90%, and its Return on Assets is 14.30%. These metrics all suggest that The Hershey Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hershey Company [HSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. The Hershey Company [HSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 26.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Hershey Company [HSY] has 209.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.88 to 162.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hershey Company [HSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Hershey Company [HSY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.